Arizona State Retirement System Sells 9,339 Shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its position in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) by 9.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 88,970 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 9,339 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in SLM were worth $1,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SLM. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in SLM in the first quarter worth $60,231,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SLM during the first quarter valued at $32,407,000. Caas Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of SLM by 412.0% during the first quarter. Caas Capital Management LP now owns 1,275,329 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $22,918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026,235 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in shares of SLM during the first quarter valued at $15,921,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of SLM during the first quarter valued at $15,274,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on SLM from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised SLM from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. SLM has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.06.

Shares of SLM opened at $18.99 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.42. The company has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.39. SLM Co. has a 12-month low of $7.37 and a 12-month high of $21.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. SLM had a return on equity of 66.37% and a net margin of 59.99%. The company had revenue of $338.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.22) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that SLM Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. SLM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.38%.

In other news, SVP Nicolas Jafarieh sold 6,500 shares of SLM stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total value of $122,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SLM Profile

SLM Corp. engages in the provision and administration of education loans. Its services include private education loans, banking, college savings, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

