Armbruster Capital Management Inc. Buys 10,160 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Armbruster Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 848.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,160 shares during the period. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust accounts for about 1.1% of Armbruster Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Armbruster Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $3,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DIA. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 147.3% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,595,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $526,637,000 after acquiring an additional 950,000 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the first quarter worth about $147,374,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 173.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 534,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $179,064,000 after acquiring an additional 338,781 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the first quarter worth about $57,925,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 17.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 602,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $198,816,000 after acquiring an additional 90,911 shares during the period. 33.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA DIA traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $354.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 301,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,886,701. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $348.79. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a one year low of $261.41 and a one year high of $356.60.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

