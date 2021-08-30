Armbruster Capital Management Inc. Invests $660,000 in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Armbruster Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 7,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $660,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 310.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 6,285 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 160.7% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 11,111 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.6% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 364,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,876,000 after purchasing an additional 41,302 shares during the period. Finally, Verus Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 20.0% during the first quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 68,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,817,000 after buying an additional 11,419 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BND stock traded up $0.10 on Monday, reaching $86.57. 156,967 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,765,054. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $84.22 and a 12-month high of $88.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $86.28.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.136 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%.

