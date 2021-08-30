Armbruster Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV)

Armbruster Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV) by 0.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 135,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 510 shares during the period. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF accounts for 1.8% of Armbruster Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Armbruster Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $6,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,165,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 57,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,680,000 after purchasing an additional 3,676 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 377.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 12,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter.

XSLV stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $48.78. The company had a trading volume of 2,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,321. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.13. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.01 and a fifty-two week high of $48.90.

