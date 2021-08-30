Armbruster Capital Management Inc. Purchases 796 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Armbruster Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,194 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 342,471 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $251,671,000 after purchasing an additional 14,320 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 90.8% in the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,813 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,074 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,447 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 405 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,739 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,711,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.74% of the company’s stock.

SHW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays raised their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $299.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Argus increased their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $263.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded The Sherwin-Williams from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $327.96.

In other The Sherwin-Williams news, SVP Jane M. Cronin sold 7,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.22, for a total transaction of $2,380,074.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,094 shares in the company, valued at $5,268,712.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.51, for a total value of $483,977.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 215,647 shares of company stock valued at $62,728,598 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock traded up $2.39 during trading on Monday, reaching $305.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,278,956. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $287.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.08. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12-month low of $218.06 and a 12-month high of $309.98.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.03). The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 72.71% and a net margin of 11.05%. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.86%.

The Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

