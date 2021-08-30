Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its holdings in Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW) by 78.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,647 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Arrow Financial were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Arrow Financial by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,197,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,899,000 after buying an additional 72,296 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Arrow Financial by 62.9% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 102,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,417,000 after buying an additional 39,610 shares in the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC increased its stake in Arrow Financial by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 61,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,064,000 after buying an additional 8,280 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Arrow Financial by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,295,000 after buying an additional 2,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Arrow Financial by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 35,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,179,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AROW opened at $36.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $568.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.08. Arrow Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $24.51 and a twelve month high of $38.26.

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.03. Arrow Financial had a net margin of 33.86% and a return on equity of 14.78%. Equities research analysts forecast that Arrow Financial Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Arrow Financial’s payout ratio is 39.39%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Arrow Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

Arrow Financial Company Profile

Arrow Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and insurance services through its subsidiaries, Glens Falls National and Saratoga National. It offers deposit accounts, lending activitiess, insurance products, and loans. The company was founded on March 21, 1983 and is headquartered in Glens Falls, NY.

