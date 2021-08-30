Ashley Services Group Limited (ASX:ASH) Plans Interim Dividend of $0.02

Ashley Services Group Limited (ASX:ASH) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, July 28th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.024 per share on Thursday, September 16th. This represents a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This is an increase from Ashley Services Group’s previous interim dividend of $0.02.

The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.24.

Ashley Services Group Company Profile

Ashley Services Group Limited provides labor hire, recruitment, and training services in Australia. It operates through two segments, Labor Hire and Training. The company offers white-collar recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract placements through multi-specialist providers under the Blackadder brand name; and labor hire and workforce solutions under the Action Workforce and Concept Engineering brands.

