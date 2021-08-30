Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Decreases Stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 37,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,030 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $5,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 103.1% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 151.8% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.72% of the company’s stock.

Get IAC/InterActiveCorp alerts:

Shares of IAC stock opened at $132.77 on Monday. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 52 week low of $74.67 and a 52 week high of $179.12. The stock has a market cap of $11.08 billion and a PE ratio of 10.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.61.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $2.34. The company had revenue of $829.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $831.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.13) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -3.42 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on IAC shares. BTIG Research lowered shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $280.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $276.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $201.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.47.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Company Profile

IAC/InterActiveCorp. engages in the provision of media and Internet services. It operates through the following business segments: Match Group, ANGI Homeservices, Vimeo, Dotdash, Applications and Emerging & Other. The Match Group segment provides dating products, operating a portfolio of several brands, including Match, Tinder, PlentyOfFish, and OkCupid.

Featured Story: What is the role of the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC).

Receive News & Ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.