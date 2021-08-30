Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 180,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,630 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Equitable were worth $5,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQH. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Equitable by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Equitable by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,199,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,283,000 after purchasing an additional 120,978 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Equitable in the first quarter worth about $204,000. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Equitable by 29.5% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 59,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 13,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its position in Equitable by 118.3% in the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 3,355,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818,576 shares during the last quarter. 81.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Bertram L. Scott sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.95, for a total transaction of $98,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Equitable stock opened at $31.49 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.98 billion, a PE ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.67. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.33 and a 1 year high of $35.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.45.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Equitable’s payout ratio is currently 14.43%.

EQH has been the subject of several recent research reports. boosted their target price on shares of Equitable from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equitable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Equitable from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Equitable from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Equitable from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Equitable currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.75.

Equitable Holdings, Inc is a financial services company in the U.S. and is comprised of two complementary and well-established principal franchises, AXA Equitable Life Insurance Company and AllianceBernstein. Its mission is to help clients secure their financial well-being. The company was founded by Henry B.

