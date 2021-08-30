Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $4.57 Million Stock Holdings in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,166 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Bunge were worth $4,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Bunge by 91.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 779,346 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,779,000 after purchasing an additional 371,921 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Bunge by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 198,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,734,000 after acquiring an additional 3,190 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Bunge by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,908 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 5,061 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Bunge by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 149,587 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,858,000 after acquiring an additional 46,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in Bunge by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 38,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,020,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BG opened at $77.12 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Bunge Limited has a 12 month low of $43.41 and a 12 month high of $92.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.20.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $1.01. Bunge had a return on equity of 28.91% and a net margin of 3.89%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bunge Limited will post 8.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.30%.

In other Bunge news, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 155,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total transaction of $13,859,076.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $830,476.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 155,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.53, for a total value of $13,784,121.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $825,719.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Bunge from $72.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays upped their price target on Bunge from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Bunge from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Bunge from $104.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Bunge has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.00.

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment involves in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

