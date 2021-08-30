Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $5.22 Million Stock Holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) by 7.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 120,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,203 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $5,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FNF. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,018,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,915,000 after purchasing an additional 78,586 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 129.9% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 73,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,985,000 after buying an additional 41,505 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Fidelity National Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

In other news, COO Roger S. Jewkes sold 13,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total value of $640,095.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daniel D. Lane sold 5,709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total value of $264,669.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 265,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,314,235.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,727 shares of company stock valued at $2,007,264. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FNF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of FNF opened at $49.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.50. The company has a market cap of $13.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.38. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.82 and a 52 week high of $49.33.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.67. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 17.05%. On average, analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Financial declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, August 3rd that permits the company to buyback $25.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 0.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is currently 26.97%.

Fidelity National Financial Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc is engaged in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products; and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

Recommended Story: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.