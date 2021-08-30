Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $5.35 Million Stock Holdings in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,633 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned about 0.08% of Stericycle worth $5,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Stericycle by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 13,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $983,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Sadoff Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Stericycle by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sadoff Investment Management LLC now owns 329,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,551,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Stericycle by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,857,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $347,560,000 after buying an additional 129,543 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Stericycle by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Stericycle by 242.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,954 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 1,383 shares during the period. 96.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SRCL stock opened at $68.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 285.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.41. Stericycle, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.51 and a 12 month high of $79.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.45.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $672.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $668.66 million. Stericycle had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 0.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Stericycle news, EVP Stephen Cory White sold 1,390 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total transaction of $98,300.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,718.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Stericycle in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. TheStreet lowered Stericycle from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Stericycle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.00.

Stericycle Profile

Stericycle, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America and International segments offer the following services: Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RWCS), Secure Information Destruction Services (SID), Communication and Related Services (CRS).

