Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 5,377 Shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) by 7.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 66,018 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,377 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $4,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 5.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 41,396 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,084,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares in the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in W. R. Berkley in the second quarter worth approximately $249,000. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. bought a new stake in W. R. Berkley in the second quarter worth approximately $744,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 15.1% in the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,231 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 45.2% in the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 22,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 7,002 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.07% of the company’s stock.

WRB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on W. R. Berkley in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on W. R. Berkley from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Bank of America raised W. R. Berkley from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.00.

Shares of W. R. Berkley stock opened at $76.14 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 52 week low of $58.84 and a 52 week high of $82.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $74.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.29, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.85.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 10.57%. W. R. Berkley’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is 22.41%.

W. R. Berkley Profile

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance business in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia and Australia.

