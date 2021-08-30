AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Shares Bought by Trillium Asset Management LLC

Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 620,588 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56,494 shares during the period. AstraZeneca comprises approximately 1.0% of Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $37,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca during the second quarter worth about $230,000. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 26.9% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 54,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,276,000 after purchasing an additional 11,578 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 2,661.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,297,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,180 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 183.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in AstraZeneca by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 74,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,451,000 after purchasing an additional 3,274 shares during the period. 12.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

AZN traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $58.61. The stock had a trading volume of 188,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,266,637. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $181.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.53. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1-year low of $46.48 and a 1-year high of $60.93.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 12.77%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.16%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AZN. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on AstraZeneca from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.00.

AstraZeneca Profile

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN).

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.