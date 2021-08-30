Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.030-$-0.010 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $17 million-$17.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $17.06 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Asure Software from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ ASUR opened at $9.00 on Monday. Asure Software has a twelve month low of $6.46 and a twelve month high of $9.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $172.52 million, a P/E ratio of -16.67 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.86.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). Asure Software had a negative net margin of 12.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.75%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Asure Software will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director William Carl Drew acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.15 per share, for a total transaction of $163,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 37,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,894.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Asure Software by 1,927.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,331 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 42,144 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Asure Software by 102.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 40,136 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 20,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Asure Software by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 68.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Asure Software

Asure Software, Inc delivers human capital management solutions through the lens of entrepreneurs and executives with an owner’s mentality. It helps small and mid-sized businesses to develop their human capital and allocate their time, money and technology toward growth. Its solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, Asure HR, and Asure Time & Attendance.

