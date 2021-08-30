ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.94.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark cut shares of ATI Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.72 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of ATI Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $12.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. assumed coverage on shares of ATI Physical Therapy in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Citigroup cut shares of ATI Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $11.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Barrington Research cut shares of ATI Physical Therapy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.98 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ATI Physical Therapy during the second quarter worth $66,000. Selway Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of ATI Physical Therapy during the second quarter worth $95,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ATI Physical Therapy during the second quarter worth $103,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ATI Physical Therapy during the second quarter worth $119,000. Finally, New York Life Investments Alternatives purchased a new stake in shares of ATI Physical Therapy during the second quarter worth $126,000. 64.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ATIP traded down $0.10 on Monday, hitting $4.15. 2,633,744 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,365,448. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. ATI Physical Therapy has a 1-year low of $2.81 and a 1-year high of $13.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.14.

ATI Physical Therapy Company Profile

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc provides outpatient physical therapy services in the United States. It offers physical therapy, workers' comp rehab, sports medicine, hand therapy, women's health, specialty therapies, home health, complimentary injury screenings, and fitness centers through its 900 locations.

