Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $999.65 Million

Brokerages expect Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) to announce $999.65 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Atlas Air Worldwide’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.00 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $999.30 million. Atlas Air Worldwide reported sales of $809.89 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 23.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Atlas Air Worldwide will report full year sales of $3.86 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.84 billion to $3.89 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.69 billion to $3.76 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Atlas Air Worldwide.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.73. Atlas Air Worldwide had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The company had revenue of $990.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $959.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AAWW shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.20.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brightline Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 33.3% in the first quarter. Brightline Capital Management LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,088,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. boosted its position in Atlas Air Worldwide by 3.0% in the first quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 503,905 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,456,000 after buying an additional 14,905 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Atlas Air Worldwide by 26.9% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,025 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Atlas Air Worldwide by 16.7% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 207,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,565,000 after buying an additional 29,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 97.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AAWW traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.48. 271,638 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 447,074. Atlas Air Worldwide has a 52 week low of $50.22 and a 52 week high of $78.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.91. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Atlas Air Worldwide Company Profile

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through the following segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The ACMI segment offers aircraft, crew, maintenance and insurance services to customers. The Charter segment comprises planeload air cargo and passenger aircraft charters, including the U.S.

