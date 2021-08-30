Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Sold by WASHINGTON TRUST Co

WASHINGTON TRUST Co lessened its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 102,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 739 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $20,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 232.0% in the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

In other news, VP Sreenivasa Kutam sold 4,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $916,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,008,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Alexander Quevedo sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.25, for a total value of $198,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,961 shares of company stock worth $1,605,844 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ADP shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $192.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup lowered Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $212.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, boosted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Automatic Data Processing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $196.79.

NASDAQ:ADP traded up $1.88 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $208.96. 1,369,972 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,537,132. The stock has a market cap of $88.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.73. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.31 and a twelve month high of $217.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $206.30.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 44.73% and a net margin of 17.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.79%.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

Recommended Story: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.