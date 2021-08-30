Autoneum Holding AG (OTCMKTS:ATNNF) Short Interest Update

Autoneum Holding AG (OTCMKTS:ATNNF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decline of 45.5% from the July 29th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
OTCMKTS ATNNF opened at $122.85 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $122.85. Autoneum has a 52 week low of $115.10 and a 52 week high of $122.85.
Autoneum Company Profile
