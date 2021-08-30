Autoneum Holding AG (OTCMKTS:ATNNF) Short Interest Update

Autoneum Holding AG (OTCMKTS:ATNNF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decline of 45.5% from the July 29th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS ATNNF opened at $122.85 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $122.85. Autoneum has a 52 week low of $115.10 and a 52 week high of $122.85.

Autoneum Company Profile

Autoneum Holding AG develops and manufactures acoustic and thermal management solutions for the automotive market in Switzerland. It offers multifunctional and lightweight components and systems for noise and heat protection. The company provides engine and e-motor encapsulations, frunks, outer dashes, hoodliners, engine top covers, engine and body-mounted absorbers, and outer trunk floor insulators; and underbody products, including under floor and under engine shields, wheelhouse outer liners, tunnel insulators, under battery shields, and heatshields, as well as battery and spare wheel pans.

