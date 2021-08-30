Avante Logixx (OTC:ALXXF) PT Raised to C$3.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Avante Logixx (OTC:ALXXF) had its price objective lifted by Canaccord Genuity from C$2.75 to C$3.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Shares of ALXXF opened at $1.66 on Friday. Avante Logixx has a twelve month low of $0.73 and a twelve month high of $1.66.
Avante Logixx Company Profile
