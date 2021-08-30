Avante Logixx (OTC:ALXXF) PT Raised to C$3.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Avante Logixx (OTC:ALXXF) had its price objective lifted by Canaccord Genuity from C$2.75 to C$3.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of ALXXF opened at $1.66 on Friday. Avante Logixx has a twelve month low of $0.73 and a twelve month high of $1.66.

Get Avante Logixx alerts:

Avante Logixx Company Profile

Avante Logixx, Inc engages in the provision of security, monitoring, system integration, and technology solutions. It offers the Avante control centre, monitoring services, electronic building management services, patrol and rapid response services, intelligent perimeter protection services, secure transport services, international security travel advisory services, locksmith services, and smart home automation.

See Also: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Avante Logixx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avante Logixx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.