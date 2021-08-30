AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $10.93 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) will post sales of $10.93 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for AVEO Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $880,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $18.36 million. AVEO Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $3.60 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 203.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AVEO Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $47.43 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $43.10 million to $54.98 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $103.77 million, with estimates ranging from $19.78 million to $188.58 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover AVEO Pharmaceuticals.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.05. AVEO Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 398.34% and a negative return on equity of 107.25%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on AVEO Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVEO. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $144,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 686.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 342,842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after purchasing an additional 299,239 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 77.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 223,870 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after buying an additional 97,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 14.4% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 46,169 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 5,819 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.09% of the company’s stock.

AVEO stock opened at $6.54 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.39, a current ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.87. The company has a market cap of $224.81 million, a PE ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 1.19. AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $4.25 and a 1 year high of $18.24.

About AVEO Pharmaceuticals

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the advancement of therapeutics for oncology, and other areas of unmet medical need. Its product candidates include Tivozanib, Ficlatuzmab, AV-203, AV-380 and AV-353. The company was founded by Ronald A. DePinho, Lynda Chin, and Kenneth E.

