AXA SA (EPA:CS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of AXA SA (EPA:CS) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €24.85 ($29.24).

Several research firms recently weighed in on CS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €25.00 ($29.41) target price on shares of AXA in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €27.00 ($31.76) target price on shares of AXA in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €28.00 ($32.94) target price on shares of AXA in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Berenberg Bank set a €25.00 ($29.41) target price on shares of AXA in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €24.95 ($29.35) target price on shares of AXA in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

Shares of CS opened at €24.07 ($28.31) on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of €22.53. AXA has a fifty-two week low of €22.13 ($26.04) and a fifty-two week high of €27.69 ($32.58).

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in six segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

