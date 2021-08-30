Axsome Therapeutics’ (AXSM) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $180.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $225.00. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AXSM. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. Truist lowered their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $123.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock.

Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.67.

AXSM opened at $24.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $904.37 million, a PE ratio of -7.92 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a current ratio of 6.20, a quick ratio of 6.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Axsome Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $19.38 and a 1 year high of $90.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.09.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by $0.02. Analysts anticipate that Axsome Therapeutics will post -3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $49,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $108,000. 58.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Axsome Therapeutics

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel therapies for the management of central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include AXS-05, AXS-07, AXS-12, and AXS-14 which are being developed for multiple pain and primary care indications. The company was founded by Herriot Tabuteau on January 12, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

