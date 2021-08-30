Ayala Co. (OTCMKTS:AYALY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Ayala Co. (OTCMKTS:AYALY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the July 29th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Ayala stock opened at $15.25 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.11. Ayala has a one year low of $13.41 and a one year high of $18.48.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be given a dividend of $0.1409 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.89%.

Ayala Corp. is a holding company, which is engaged in providing real estate, telecommunications, utilities, logistics, financial and insurance services. It operates through following business segments: Parent Company, Real Estate and Hotels, Financial Services and Insurance, Telecommunications, Water Infrastructure, Electronics Manufacturing, Power generation, and Automotive, IT/BPO and Others.

