AzurRx BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZRX) Short Interest Update

AzurRx BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZRX) was the target of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,070,000 shares, a decline of 41.5% from the July 29th total of 1,830,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,490,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of AZRX stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.60. 2,745 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,647,400. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.67. AzurRx BioPharma has a 12-month low of $0.52 and a 12-month high of $2.63. The firm has a market cap of $56.01 million, a PE ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.49.
AZRX has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of AzurRx BioPharma in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut AzurRx BioPharma from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.75.
AzurRx BioPharma Company Profile
AzurRx BioPharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of recombinant proteins for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases. Its therapeutic products administer patients as oral non-systemic biologics. The company's lead therapeutic is MS1819, a recombinant lipase for the treatment of exocrine pancreatic insufficiency.
