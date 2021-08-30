AzurRx BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZRX) Short Interest Update

AzurRx BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZRX) was the target of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,070,000 shares, a decline of 41.5% from the July 29th total of 1,830,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,490,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of AZRX stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.60. 2,745 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,647,400. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.67. AzurRx BioPharma has a 12-month low of $0.52 and a 12-month high of $2.63. The firm has a market cap of $56.01 million, a PE ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.49.

Get AzurRx BioPharma alerts:

AZRX has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of AzurRx BioPharma in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut AzurRx BioPharma from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AZRX. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. purchased a new position in AzurRx BioPharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in AzurRx BioPharma by 495.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 256,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 213,550 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in AzurRx BioPharma by 264.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 100,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 72,861 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in AzurRx BioPharma by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 652,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 221,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in AzurRx BioPharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $134,000. Institutional investors own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

AzurRx BioPharma Company Profile

AzurRx BioPharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of recombinant proteins for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases. Its therapeutic products administer patients as oral non-systemic biologics. The company's lead therapeutic is MS1819, a recombinant lipase for the treatment of exocrine pancreatic insufficiency.

See Also: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for AzurRx BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AzurRx BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.