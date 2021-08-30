B. Riley Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES)

Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) – Stock analysts at B. Riley upped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Guess? in a research note issued on Thursday, August 26th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now expects that the company will post earnings of $3.21 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.96. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock.

Guess? (NYSE:GES) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $628.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $648.60 million. Guess? had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 34.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Guess? from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Guess? from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of GES stock opened at $24.31 on Monday. Guess? has a twelve month low of $11.16 and a twelve month high of $31.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 2.23.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Guess? by 1.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 29,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in Guess? by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 28,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Guess? by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Guess? by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Guess? by 4.2% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 26,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.04% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a $0.1125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Guess?’s dividend payout ratio is presently -642.86%.

Guess? declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 12.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Guess?, Inc engages in designing, marketing, distributing and licensing of contemporary apparel and accessories for men, women and children that reflect the American lifestyle and European fashion sensibilities. It operates through the following segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing.

