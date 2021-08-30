BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.36 Per Share

BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.36 per share by the bank on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from BancFirst’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34.

BancFirst has raised its dividend by 65.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 19 years.

Shares of BANF stock traded down $1.37 on Monday, reaching $55.92. 87,540 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,695. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.42. BancFirst has a one year low of $39.20 and a one year high of $77.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.52.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.32. BancFirst had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 30.54%. As a group, analysts anticipate that BancFirst will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BANF. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in BancFirst by 39.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,431 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of BancFirst by 22.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,526 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 4,150 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of BancFirst by 68.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 134,717 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,410,000 after purchasing an additional 54,601 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of BancFirst in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised BancFirst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

About BancFirst

BancFirst Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides retail and commercial banking services. Its services include: commercial, real estate, agricultural and consumer lending; depository and funds transfer services; collections; safe deposit boxes; cash management services; retail brokerage services; and other services tailored for both individual and corporate customers.

