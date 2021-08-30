Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $4.32

Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.32 and last traded at $4.27, with a volume of 3575 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.13.

BBAR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Banco BBVA Argentina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. TheStreet upgraded Banco BBVA Argentina from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st.

The stock has a market capitalization of $892.52 million, a PE ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.28.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBAR. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 63.1% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 48,706 shares of the bank’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 18,849 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 186,022 shares of the bank’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 29,086 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 158,455 shares of the bank’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 44,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 110.3% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 23,006 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 12,065 shares during the last quarter. 2.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR)

Banco BBVA Argentina SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business lines: retail banking; small and medium-sized companies; and corporate and investment banking (CIB). The retail banking business includes checking and savings accounts, time deposits, credit cards, personal and auto loans, mortgages, insurance, and investment products.

