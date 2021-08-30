Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 15,900 shares, a growth of 38.3% from the July 29th total of 11,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

BSVN opened at $21.03 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.54. The company has a market cap of $190.34 million, a P/E ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 2.13. Bank7 has a 1 year low of $8.11 and a 1 year high of $24.23.

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $14.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.20 million. Bank7 had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 36.52%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank7 will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Bank7’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.46%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank7 from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BSVN. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in Bank7 in the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Bank7 by 85.3% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Bank7 by 527.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 8,081 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Bank7 by 312.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 6,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in Bank7 in the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. 22.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank7 Company Profile

Bank7 Corp. operates as bank holding company which engages in the ownership and management of the Bank7. It offers banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers located in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. The company was founded by William Brad Haines in 2004 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

