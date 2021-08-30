Barber Financial Group Inc. Buys 9,511 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Barber Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 170,218 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,511 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Barber Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Barber Financial Group Inc. owned 0.19% of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF worth $9,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IEUR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 131.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,675,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520,171 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $76,712,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,067,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,245,000 after buying an additional 741,396 shares in the last quarter. IAM Advisory LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,135,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 300.9% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 302,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,333,000 after buying an additional 227,145 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF stock remained flat at $$59.43 during mid-day trading on Monday. 3,529 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 585,664. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.03 and a fifty-two week high of $59.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.16.

