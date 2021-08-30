Barber Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Barber Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 25.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,933 shares during the period. Barber Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $4,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 50.0% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 124.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGG stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $116.12. 60,499 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,878,861. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $113.20 and a 52 week high of $118.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $115.84.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

