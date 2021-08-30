Barber Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO)

Barber Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO) by 21.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,015 shares during the quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF were worth $777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,242,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,600,215,000 after purchasing an additional 341,204 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 246,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,270,000 after purchasing an additional 6,034 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 198,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 34.3% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 177,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,721,000 after purchasing an additional 45,391 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,884 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IOO traded up $0.54 on Monday, reaching $74.16. 572 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,314. iShares Global 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.96 and a fifty-two week high of $74.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.61.

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

