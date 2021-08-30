Barber Financial Group Inc. Has $572,000 Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Barber Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,055 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 377 shares during the quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 70.1% during the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 342 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Walmart by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 350 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.16% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Tigress Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.59.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 415,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.52, for a total value of $58,389,713.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,748,580 shares in the company, valued at $948,310,461.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,362,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.30, for a total transaction of $184,299,030.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,217,347 shares in the company, valued at $435,307,049.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,140,784 shares of company stock worth $3,512,536,440. 48.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WMT traded up $0.99 during trading on Monday, reaching $147.51. 115,355 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,303,675. The company has a market cap of $413.34 billion, a PE ratio of 41.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.47. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.28 and a twelve month high of $153.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $143.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $141 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.07 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

