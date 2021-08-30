Barclays Boosts Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Price Target to $70.00

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) had its target price upped by Barclays from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on MRVL. Credit Suisse Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Thursday. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set an overweight rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marvell Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Marvell Technology presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $66.40.

MRVL opened at $61.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.54. Marvell Technology has a 1 year low of $35.30 and a 1 year high of $64.07. The firm has a market cap of $50.27 billion, a PE ratio of -127.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.07.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 10.74% and a positive return on equity of 6.40%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Marvell Technology will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.38%.

In other Marvell Technology news, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total value of $535,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.57, for a total transaction of $1,071,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,000 shares of company stock worth $3,908,100 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 16.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 117,625,888 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,861,119,000 after purchasing an additional 16,279,088 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 19.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,661,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,238,317,000 after purchasing an additional 11,621,273 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 12.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 68,877,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,017,595,000 after purchasing an additional 7,520,258 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 27.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,998,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,049,873,000 after purchasing an additional 3,904,203 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 17.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,017,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $833,510,000 after purchasing an additional 2,572,268 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

