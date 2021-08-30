BBQ (NASDAQ:BBQ) Raised to “C+” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of BBQ (NASDAQ:BBQ) from a d+ rating to a c+ rating in a research note published on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of BBQ from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ BBQ opened at $14.14 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.99. BBQ has a 52-week low of $3.11 and a 52-week high of $19.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 2.10.

BBQ (NASDAQ:BBQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $45.52 million for the quarter. BBQ had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 9.22%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of BBQ in the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BBQ in the 2nd quarter valued at $190,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in BBQ during the 2nd quarter worth $300,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of BBQ in the 2nd quarter worth $495,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of BBQ by 26.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 26,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 5,597 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.37% of the company’s stock.

BBQ Company Profile

BBQ Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of franchise restaurants. It offers authentic hickory-smoked and off the-grill barbecue favorites, chopped pork, country-roasted chicken, and signature sandwiches and salads. The company was founded on March 29, 2019 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

