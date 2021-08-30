B&D White Capital Company LLC Sells 543,419 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

B&D White Capital Company LLC cut its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 94.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 29,820 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 543,419 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for about 0.5% of B&D White Capital Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. B&D White Capital Company LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Pfizer by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 405,733,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,699,742,000 after acquiring an additional 8,760,458 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 94,148,117 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,402,339,000 after purchasing an additional 3,699,308 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 32,202,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,291,970,000 after purchasing an additional 254,300 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 26,553,208 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $962,030,000 after purchasing an additional 7,532,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 22,904,591 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $829,833,000 after purchasing an additional 409,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.09% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Pfizer from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $44.00 price objective on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.62.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total value of $107,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $489,889.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 1,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total value of $80,226.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PFE traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $46.81. The company had a trading volume of 213,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,972,797. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.36 and a 52 week high of $51.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $262.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.74.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Pfizer had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 23.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.27%.

Pfizer Inc engages in the discovery, development, and manufacture of healthcare products specializes in medicines, vaccine, and consumer healthcare. It operates through the Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH) segments. The IH segment focuses on the development and commercializing medicines and vaccines for internal medicine, oncology, inflammation and immunology, rate disease, and consumer healthcare.

