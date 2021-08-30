BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the July 29th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS BESIY opened at $80.80 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.23 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.79. BE Semiconductor Industries has a 1 year low of $41.09 and a 1 year high of $93.65.

BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter. BE Semiconductor Industries had a net margin of 35.72% and a return on equity of 50.81%. The firm had revenue of $272.35 million during the quarter.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of BE Semiconductor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

BE Semiconductor Industries Company Profile

BE Semiconductor Industries NV engages in the development, manufacturing, marketing, sales, and service of semiconductor assembly equipment for the global semiconductor and electronics industries. Its products and services include machines conversion kits and upgrades; installation, start-up, and training services; spare parts; and extended warranty.

