Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $21.17 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) will report sales of $21.17 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Beam Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $6.00 million to $50.00 million. Beam Therapeutics reported sales of $10,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 211,600%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Beam Therapeutics will report full year sales of $29.67 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $15.01 million to $50.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $26.33 million, with estimates ranging from $24.00 million to $30.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Beam Therapeutics.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.33 million. Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,698,870.50% and a negative return on equity of 94.82%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.69) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BEAM. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Beam Therapeutics from $114.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Beam Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Beam Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.80.

Shares of BEAM traded down $0.81 on Wednesday, reaching $105.77. 15,240 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 925,068. The stock has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of -15.26 and a beta of 1.00. Beam Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $21.24 and a 52-week high of $138.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.70.

In other Beam Therapeutics news, insider Giuseppe Ciaramella sold 78,580 shares of Beam Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.35, for a total value of $8,435,563.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 123,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,240,656.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John M. Evans sold 25,000 shares of Beam Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.87, for a total value of $2,696,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,046,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,888,651.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 213,239 shares of company stock valued at $23,224,303. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 35.2% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,461,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,643,000 after buying an additional 1,682,263 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 6.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,435,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,193,000 after buying an additional 202,162 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,174,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,575,000 after acquiring an additional 82,576 shares during the last quarter. MWG Management Limited boosted its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 129,359.5% in the 1st quarter. MWG Management Limited now owns 2,362,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,105,000 after buying an additional 2,360,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,320,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,945,000 after buying an additional 102,104 shares during the last quarter. 66.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Beam Therapeutics

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

