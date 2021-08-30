Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) Price Target Lowered to $58.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $66.00 to $58.00 in a report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.54% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BIG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Big Lots from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Telsey Advisory Group cut Big Lots from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Big Lots from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Big Lots from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.10.

Shares of BIG traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $52.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 921,108. Big Lots has a one year low of $42.05 and a one year high of $73.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.86.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.03). Big Lots had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 25.92%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Big Lots will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Big Lots news, EVP Michael Allen Schlonsky sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.27, for a total transaction of $122,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,040,817.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its holdings in Big Lots by 68.2% in the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 37,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,593,000 after purchasing an additional 15,391 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Big Lots by 3.5% during the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 8,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Big Lots during the first quarter worth $251,000. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Big Lots during the first quarter worth $753,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Big Lots during the first quarter worth about $297,000. Institutional investors own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

About Big Lots

Big Lots, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores. It operates through the Discount Retailing segment which includes merchandising categories such as furniture, seasonal, soft home, food, consumables, hard home, and electronics, toys, and accessories. The company was founded by Sol A. Shenk in 1967 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

