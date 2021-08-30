Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.90-6.05 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.66. Big Lots also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $5.900-$6.050 EPS.

Shares of BIG opened at $51.62 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.86. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.31, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Big Lots has a 52-week low of $42.05 and a 52-week high of $73.23.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Big Lots had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 25.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Big Lots will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Big Lots’s payout ratio is 16.33%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BIG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Big Lots from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Big Lots from $63.00 to $53.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday. Telsey Advisory Group lowered shares of Big Lots from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $63.50.

In other news, EVP Michael Allen Schlonsky sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.27, for a total value of $122,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,040,817.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Big Lots stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) by 137.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 588,818 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 341,116 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.70% of Big Lots worth $38,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 94.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Big Lots

Big Lots, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores. It operates through the Discount Retailing segment which includes merchandising categories such as furniture, seasonal, soft home, food, consumables, hard home, and electronics, toys, and accessories. The company was founded by Sol A. Shenk in 1967 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

