Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Given New $280.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) had its price target hoisted by Needham & Company LLC from $215.00 to $280.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Bill.com from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, August 19th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $175.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $180.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $241.62.

Bill.com stock opened at $283.98 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $199.42. The stock has a market cap of $26.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -242.72 and a beta of 2.39. Bill.com has a 12-month low of $82.19 and a 12-month high of $288.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $78.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.98 million. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 9.45% and a negative net margin of 41.43%. The company’s revenue was up 85.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Bill.com will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bill.com news, Director Allison Mnookin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.88, for a total value of $1,858,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.91, for a total value of $439,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $439,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 186,738 shares of company stock valued at $34,099,858. 11.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bill.com by 5.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,036,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,928,000 after buying an additional 378,774 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Bill.com by 47.5% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,035,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,344,000 after buying an additional 1,622,210 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bill.com by 10.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,616,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,657,000 after buying an additional 452,052 shares during the period. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Bill.com by 11.2% in the first quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 3,905,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,243,000 after purchasing an additional 392,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its stake in Bill.com by 1.9% in the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,820,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,414,000 after purchasing an additional 52,006 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

