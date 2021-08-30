Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Holdings Decreased by Creative Planning

Creative Planning reduced its stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 49.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,993 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 12,580 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Biogen were worth $4,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 5.9% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 16,758,256 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,688,122,000 after purchasing an additional 936,190 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,502,628 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,777,361,000 after purchasing an additional 83,027 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 10.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,969,044 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,110,340,000 after purchasing an additional 370,371 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 1.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,796,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $780,818,000 after purchasing an additional 37,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC raised its position in Biogen by 23,953.3% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,573,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,563,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Biogen alerts:

In related news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.17, for a total value of $98,701.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,028,858. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Alfred Sandrock sold 7,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total value of $3,375,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,284,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BIIB shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Biogen from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Biogen from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Cowen upgraded shares of Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $396.68.

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB opened at $343.19 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $51.15 billion, a PE ratio of 27.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $342.74. Biogen Inc. has a 52 week low of $223.25 and a 52 week high of $468.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.55 by $1.13. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 34.74% and a net margin of 16.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $10.26 EPS. Analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 18.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Profile

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

Featured Article: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.