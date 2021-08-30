BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $99.75.

BTAI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on BioXcel Therapeutics from $128.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on BioXcel Therapeutics from $176.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 28th.

In other BioXcel Therapeutics news, CEO Vimal Mehta sold 473,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.83, for a total value of $14,590,297.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in BioXcel Therapeutics by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics by 240.1% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 24,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after buying an additional 17,050 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its position in BioXcel Therapeutics by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,031,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,397,000 after buying an additional 18,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in BioXcel Therapeutics by 314.1% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BTAI traded up $0.07 on Monday, reaching $28.18. 256,267 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 450,758. BioXcel Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $23.07 and a 1-year high of $67.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $788.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.81 and a beta of 1.07.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.03) by ($0.08). As a group, analysts expect that BioXcel Therapeutics will post -4.52 EPS for the current year.

BioXcel Therapeutics

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on drug development. The firm’s two clinical development programs are BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders, and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for treatment of a rare form of prostate cancer and for treatment of pancreatic cancer.

