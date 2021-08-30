Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $90.22 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) to report sales of $90.22 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Black Stone Minerals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $78.00 million and the highest is $114.00 million. Black Stone Minerals posted sales of $43.74 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 106.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Black Stone Minerals will report full-year sales of $318.51 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $268.00 million to $409.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $404.52 million, with estimates ranging from $350.00 million to $448.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Black Stone Minerals.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $58.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.84 million. Black Stone Minerals had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 33.35%.

Several analysts have weighed in on BSM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Black Stone Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $11.07 price target (down from $15.00) on shares of Black Stone Minerals in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,157,380 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,942,000 after acquiring an additional 918,817 shares during the last quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. grew its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. now owns 1,191,258 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,806,000 after purchasing an additional 29,083 shares during the period. Magnolia Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,706,000. Kempner Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Kempner Capital Management Inc. now owns 470,616 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,104,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares during the period. Finally, Fayez Sarofim & Co grew its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 150.3% in the 1st quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 461,748 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,026,000 after purchasing an additional 277,283 shares during the period. 17.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BSM traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $9.97. 114,565 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 436,091. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.26 and a beta of 1.57. Black Stone Minerals has a 52 week low of $5.77 and a 52 week high of $11.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.96.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from Black Stone Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.03%. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is 170.21%.

About Black Stone Minerals

Black Stone Minerals LP is an exploration company. The firm engages in the exploration of oil and natural gas minerals. It focuses in the operation of Louisiana-Mississippi Salt Basins, Western Gulf, Permian Basin, Palo Duro Basin, East Texas Basin, Anadarko Basin, Appalachian Basin, Arkoma Basin, Bend Arch-Fort Worth, and Southwestern Wyoming.

