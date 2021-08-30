BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY) Short Interest Up 73.9% in August

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 28,000 shares, an increase of 73.9% from the July 29th total of 16,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 251,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 335,319 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,160 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 41,550 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 47,967 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 4,369 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 234,992 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 4,673 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE BGY traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $6.36. 443 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 246,887. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.41. BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust has a fifty-two week low of $4.94 and a fifty-two week high of $6.70.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.034 per share. This is a positive change from BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.42%.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide current income and current gains, with a secondary objective of long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on March 13, 2007 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

