Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance (BCUG) Hits Market Cap of $4.39 Million

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance (CURRENCY:BCUG) traded down 5.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 30th. During the last week, Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance has traded 34.1% higher against the dollar. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance has a total market cap of $4.39 million and $121,731.00 worth of Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance coin can now be purchased for $3.19 or 0.00006546 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance Coin Profile

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance (CRYPTO:BCUG) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2021. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance’s total supply is 1,522,142 coins and its circulating supply is 1,373,453 coins. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance’s official Twitter account is @BlockchainCutie

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockchain Cuties Universe is a multi-blockchain game that offers complex DeFi + NFT mechanics which deliver true “Play2Earn” concept and aligns incentives of game developers, players, traders and community veterans. Players earn $BCUG by trading Cuties and items on the market, burning resources and Magic Dust in crafting and unlocking achievements.Farmed token distribution happens weekly. “

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance Coin Trading

