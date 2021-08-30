BlockMesh (BMH) One Day Trading Volume Tops $1.00

BlockMesh (CURRENCY:BMH) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 30th. One BlockMesh coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BlockMesh has a market cap of $119,101.47 and approximately $1.00 worth of BlockMesh was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BlockMesh has traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002050 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.66 or 0.00052596 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002999 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00014094 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.41 or 0.00052085 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $365.99 or 0.00750253 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $49.41 or 0.00101279 BTC.

BlockMesh Profile

BlockMesh is a coin. BlockMesh’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 273,039,971 coins. BlockMesh’s official Twitter account is @blockmesh_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BlockMesh is /r/BlockMesh_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BlockMesh is www.blockmesh.io

According to CryptoCompare, “BlockMesh is an Ethereum-based platform that enables cost-free communication by creating a global mesh network which allows users to skip typical cellular and ISP “toll roads”. It can operate via Bluetooth and wifi instead of mobile data, it is essentially cost-free once you’re on the network. BlockMesh is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling BlockMesh

