Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,800 Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:PMAY)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:PMAY) by 2,069.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,887 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May by 30.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May in the second quarter valued at $206,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May in the second quarter valued at $309,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May by 230.9% in the first quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 11,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 7,976 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May in the second quarter valued at $345,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PMAY opened at $29.89 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.59. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May has a fifty-two week low of $25.93 and a fifty-two week high of $30.33.

