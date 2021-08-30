BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Grows Stake in Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its holdings in Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) by 38.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 256,441 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,024 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Nevro were worth $42,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVRO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Nevro by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,694,704 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $654,911,000 after acquiring an additional 666,384 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nevro by 1,523.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 164,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,878,000 after acquiring an additional 153,900 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nevro by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,847,760 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $536,762,000 after acquiring an additional 127,573 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nevro by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 318,955 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,495,000 after acquiring an additional 87,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nevro in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,160,000.

NVRO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Nevro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Nevro from $210.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Redburn Partners downgraded Nevro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nevro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $164.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their price target on Nevro from $205.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Nevro has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.17.

Nevro stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $119.35. 1,032 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 495,458. The company has a current ratio of 7.53, a quick ratio of 6.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $142.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.44 and a beta of 1.06. Nevro Corp. has a twelve month low of $99.54 and a twelve month high of $188.14.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $102.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.83 million. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 18.29% and a negative net margin of 16.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 81.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.21) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Nevro Corp. will post -2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Nevro news, CEO D Keith Grossman acquired 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $105.07 per share, with a total value of $735,490.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael F. Demane sold 6,445 shares of Nevro stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.03, for a total value of $1,153,848.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia systems.

