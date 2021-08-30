BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Has $113.93 Million Stock Holdings in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its holdings in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 24.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 469,908 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,012 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Masimo were worth $113,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MASI. GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in Masimo by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Masimo by 95.7% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 35,272 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,101,000 after purchasing an additional 17,244 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Masimo by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 19,148 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,397,000 after purchasing an additional 7,424 shares in the last quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Masimo by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eukles Asset Management increased its holdings in Masimo by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 9,546 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MASI stock traded up $3.69 during trading on Monday, hitting $280.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 779 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,865. The company has a market cap of $15.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.83 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $264.63. Masimo Co. has a 52 week low of $203.81 and a 52 week high of $287.34.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $300.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.60 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 19.00%. Masimo’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Masimo Co. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MASI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Masimo from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $297.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Masimo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $293.60.

Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets non invasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.

